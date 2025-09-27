Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,685 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Oracle were worth $50,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,527 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $288,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.6% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 30,738 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $283.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.44.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,960,165 over the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

