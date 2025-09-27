Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,762 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Oracle by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 172,483 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,743,000 after purchasing an additional 115,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Oracle by 11.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17,006 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $283.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $805.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.44.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,092 shares of company stock worth $32,960,165 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oracle from $195.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.