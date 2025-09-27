Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,760,048,000 after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,941,195,000 after acquiring an additional 59,164 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Oracle by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,749,280,000 after acquiring an additional 409,691 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 17.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,762,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $283.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.44. The stock has a market cap of $805.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,960,165. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.71.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

