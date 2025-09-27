Old Port Advisors Has $2.41 Million Holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Old Port Advisors reduced its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,234 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1,105.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTE. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a $65.00 target price on shares of TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.45.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $63.24 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $69.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $151.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

