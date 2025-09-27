Old Port Advisors Boosts Holdings in Vodafone Group PLC $VOD

Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,975 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $970,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 516.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 182,003 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 152,462 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $136.00.

Vodafone Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. Vodafone Group PLC has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Vodafone Group Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.