Old North State Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Old North State Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.40.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $179.69 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.06. The company has a market capitalization of $432.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

