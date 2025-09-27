NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Raised by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 289,992 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 4.4% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $45,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in NVIDIA by 14.1% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 56,630 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $3,866,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $178.19 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $4.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $12,233,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,873,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,571,729.75. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,176,470 shares of company stock valued at $720,979,162. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

