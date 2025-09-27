NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Director Corp Fluor Sells 588,720 Shares

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) Director Corp Fluor sold 588,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $22,353,698.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,562,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,223,199.09. This trade represents a 9.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Corp Fluor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NuScale Power alerts:

On Thursday, September 25th, Corp Fluor sold 965,049 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $36,353,395.83.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Corp Fluor sold 773,921 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $31,336,061.29.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Corp Fluor sold 981,688 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $41,908,260.72.

On Monday, September 22nd, Corp Fluor sold 1,213,069 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total value of $54,394,013.96.

On Friday, September 19th, Corp Fluor sold 2,372,563 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $104,369,046.37.

On Thursday, September 18th, Corp Fluor sold 1,193,504 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $46,486,980.80.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Corp Fluor sold 577,046 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $20,773,656.00.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Corp Fluor sold 771,543 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $28,747,692.18.

NuScale Power Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE SMR opened at $37.94 on Friday. NuScale Power Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 221.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMR. BTIG Research lowered NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Northland Capmk upgraded NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NuScale Power from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMR

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in NuScale Power by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in NuScale Power by 165,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in NuScale Power by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.