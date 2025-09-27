Novem Group Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Novem Group lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Novem Group’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.9% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $327,000. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% during the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 19,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $85.01 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $54.40 and a 52 week high of $86.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

