NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,643 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.3% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Walmart stock opened at $103.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.98 and a 1-year high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares in the company, valued at $88,700,258.82. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $403,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,255,856.80. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,077,519 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

