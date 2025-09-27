NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 1,395 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.8% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $105,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its position in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.66.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $255.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

