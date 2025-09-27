North Star Investment Management Corp. Invests $55,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 158 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 297.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 128.4% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $312.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 3.68. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 15,439 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.80, for a total value of $4,798,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,542.40. The trade was a 15.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 198,300 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.87, for a total value of $78,897,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,279.62. This represents a 99.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 749,515 shares of company stock valued at $283,990,425. 17.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $417.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Argus began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.18.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

