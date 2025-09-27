North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 557 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 663.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 641 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,016,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,995 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.30.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. This trade represents a 36.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total value of $15,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,544 shares in the company, valued at $98,726,021.12. This represents a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,571 shares of company stock valued at $58,920,741 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE UBER opened at $98.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

