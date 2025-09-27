Norden Group LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV

Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 542.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 488.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $83.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.74. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $87.81. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.