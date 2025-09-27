Norden Group LLC Purchases 79 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $342.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $354.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.43. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.27.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

