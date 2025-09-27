Norden Group LLC Invests $247,000 in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Dollar General by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of Dollar General to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.48.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.24.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.70%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

