Norden Group LLC Has $466,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Norden Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. HRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $140.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.99 and its 200-day moving average is $131.45. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $142.17.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

