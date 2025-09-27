Norden Group LLC Acquires 296 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,037,000 after purchasing an additional 22,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT opened at $415.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $476.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $425.02 and a 200-day moving average of $403.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.40.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

