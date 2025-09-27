Norden Group LLC Acquires 1,943 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 531,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after buying an additional 32,834 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 209,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,610. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Melius initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.09. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.02%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

