NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) EVP Mark Lemasney Sells 846 Shares

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Lemasney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 12th, Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of NextEra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $60,827.40.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $75.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.09. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. HSBC cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Melius began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research upgraded NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

