Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.5% of Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,059,000 after acquiring an additional 130,946 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 148.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.76, for a total transaction of $3,140,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,842.16. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,728 shares of company stock worth $108,700,648 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 price objective (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,328.87.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,210.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,208.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,150.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.88 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

