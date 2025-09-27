Natera, Inc. $NTRA Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 10,310.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Natera by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Natera by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.88.

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA opened at $162.97 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $183.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.87 and its 200-day moving average is $156.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of -85.32 and a beta of 1.68.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 12.89%.The firm had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Fesko sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $105,401.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 152,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,746,048.62. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $332,392.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,763 shares in the company, valued at $767,458.71. This represents a 30.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,423 shares of company stock worth $8,459,656. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.