Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 128.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,384 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $344,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.9% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 30.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 19.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $1,022,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 111,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,680.45. This represents a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $201,006.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 92,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,837,694.99. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $97.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nasdaq

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.