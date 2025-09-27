Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 14,721 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,721 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 3.1% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $24,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,996.0% in the second quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $45.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.70.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.