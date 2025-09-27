Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $4.17 Million Position in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 0.5% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $687,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $119,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $347,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $72.29. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $79.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.