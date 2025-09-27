Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $153,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VZ opened at $43.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.28%.The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Arete Research raised Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.53.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

