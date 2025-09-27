MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 32 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Optima Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in Netflix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,210.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,208.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,150.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,328.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.76, for a total value of $3,140,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,842.16. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,728 shares of company stock valued at $108,700,648. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

