Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Raises Position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF $CGCV

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned 0.83% of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 191.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCV opened at $30.00 on Friday. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $492 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (CGCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in North American companies. CGCV was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

