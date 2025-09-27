Meyer Handelman Co. Takes $178,000 Position in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Haleon by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 523.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 21,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HLN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Haleon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of HLN stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.24. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.0555 dividend. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.21%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

