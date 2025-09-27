Meyer Handelman Co. Has $641,000 Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:OXY opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average is $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $56.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

