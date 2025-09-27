Meyer Handelman Co. Has $382,000 Stake in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its stake in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

SOLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

SOLV opened at $71.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. Solventum Corporation has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.24.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

