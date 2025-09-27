Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $58.82 on Friday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.73.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.72.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

