Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in AT&T by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $202.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

