Meridian Financial LLC Sells 795 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Meridian Financial LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 111.8% during the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $247.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $256.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

