Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL reduced its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE MDT opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $96.25.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.