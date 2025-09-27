McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co

TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 87.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:MCD opened at $305.10 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,407. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $373.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.