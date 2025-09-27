McAdam LLC Sells 3,835 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF $XCEM

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2025

McAdam LLC cut its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEMFree Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA XCEM opened at $36.14 on Friday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

