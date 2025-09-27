MBE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 111 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $117.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.52. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Melius started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

