Matthew Kapusta Sells 226,316 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Kapusta sold 226,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $9,383,061.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 651,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,009,282.84. This trade represents a 25.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $54.31 on Friday. uniQure N.V. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 1,010.74% and a negative net margin of 1,387.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on uniQure from $13.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partners raised their price target on uniQure from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital raised their price target on uniQure from $35.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price target on uniQure from $28.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on uniQure from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 1.6% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 56,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 358.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in uniQure during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Birchview Capital LP boosted its holdings in uniQure by 11.3% during the second quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 98,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

