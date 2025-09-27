Mather Group LLC. Sells 334 Shares of Synchrony Financial $SYF

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 112,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,103,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.24 and its 200 day moving average is $62.91.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $40,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,227.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,160. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYF. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.37.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

