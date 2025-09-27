Mather Group LLC. Raises Position in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 181.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,382,000 after acquiring an additional 34,034 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 143.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 31.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 97,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 5,590.0% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 902,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,584,000 after acquiring an additional 886,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 12.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,629,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,557,000 after acquiring an additional 285,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $24.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.93. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.99) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 94.31%.Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.33) earnings per share. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Moderna from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 price objective on Moderna in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

