Mather Group LLC. Increases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $115,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $82.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

