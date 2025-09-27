Mather Group LLC. Has $445,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 544,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,699,000 after acquiring an additional 84,711 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $72.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.74. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $75.43.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

