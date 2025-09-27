Mather Group LLC. Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Unum Group $UNM

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays set a $96.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $87.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Unum Group Stock Up 2.1%

UNM stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.38. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.25.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

