Mather Group LLC. Has $313,000 Holdings in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

Evergy Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $74.07 on Friday. Evergy Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $74.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $578,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,092.67. This represents a 94.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

