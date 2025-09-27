Marmo Financial Group LLC Buys 1,514 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

Marmo Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 6.0% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 235.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $131.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.53. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $100.87 and a 52-week high of $133.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.