Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $246,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $217.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.21. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $231.96.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.54%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.26, for a total value of $79,645.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,659.88. This trade represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Ci Lee sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $171,149.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 257 shares in the company, valued at $39,413.52. This represents a 81.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,935 shares of company stock valued at $12,289,616. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $160.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.58.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

