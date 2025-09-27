LVW Advisors LLC Sells 2,981 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $140.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $142.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.45.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

