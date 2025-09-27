LVW Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Stake in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 646.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $204.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.62. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $180.78 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.09.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

