LVW Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 74,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

